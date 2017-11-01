Complaints of stench in Kaohsiung caused by devil tree flowers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over the weekend hundreds of complaints were issued about a stench wafting through Kaohsiung at night and yesterday experts located the flowery culprit -- the devil tree -- reports CNA.

The Environmental Protection Office and municipal help hotlines flooded with complaints the last few days.

Many people misunderstood the smell as a byproduct of factories, worrying then about their health, said the head of Kaohsiung City Environmental Inspection Unit, Ma Chen-yao (馬振耀). Ma noted that

"the smell is very pungent, and makes people want to throw up. If you smell it too long you begin to feel sick."

The offender turns out to be the devil tree (黑板樹), also referred to as the blackboard tree or white cheesewood, a tree which produces white flower blossoms for the month of November. This season it is expected to blossom through early December.

The smell is undetectable during the day and thickens unmistakably around nightfall. The devil tree is a common sight around Kaohsiung, lining the perimeter of many roads, schools, and parks.

If anyone has any doubts when trying to differentiate the smell of a potential chemical leak versus the fragrance of a flower, Kaohsiung residents are encouraged to call 1999 or the Environmental Protection Agency directly at 07-7317600. If the situation cannot be solved via phone, the agency will send a representative to address the smell firsthand.