Supermoon to hit skies over Taiwan Dec. 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Stargazers in Taiwan will be able to view this year's one and only "supermoon" this Sunday (Dec. 3), according to earthsky.org.

The Taipei Astronomical Museum said the event will be observed approximately at 11:47 p.m on when the moon comes relatively close to Earth at a distance of 357,987 kilometers.

This December's full moon is also described as "supermoon." The term, which was introduced by the astrologer Richard Nolle, is defined as "a new or full moon which occurs with the moon at or near (within 90% of) its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit." Apparently, that means any full moon coming closer than 362,000 km of Earth in 2017 counts as a supermoon.

Additionally, the museum will set up a high-power telescope between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Tianmu Baseball Stadium to allow public access to observe this illuminating phenomenon.