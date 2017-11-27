  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/11/27 11:23
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Huracan 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Wednesday's Match

River Plate 2, Santa Fe 0

Thursday's Match

Velez Sarsfield 0, Godoy Cruz 1

Friday's Matches

Banfield 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

CA Chacarita Juniors 0, Huracan 2

Saturday's Matches

Colon 3, Tigre 1

Patronato Parana 2, Santa Fe 3

Belgrano 2, Gimnasia 0

San Lorenzo 1, Argentinos Jrs 0

Sunday's Matches

Racing Club 0, Independiente 1

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus

Estudiantes 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

River Plate 1, Newell's 3

Monday's Matches

Rosario Central 1, Boca Juniors 0

Arsenal vs. Talleres

Velez Sarsfield vs. Olimpo