BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Huracan 1, Velez Sarsfield 0
|Wednesday's Match
River Plate 2, Santa Fe 0
|Thursday's Match
Velez Sarsfield 0, Godoy Cruz 1
|Friday's Matches
Banfield 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
CA Chacarita Juniors 0, Huracan 2
|Saturday's Matches
Colon 3, Tigre 1
Patronato Parana 2, Santa Fe 3
Belgrano 2, Gimnasia 0
San Lorenzo 1, Argentinos Jrs 0
|Sunday's Matches
Racing Club 0, Independiente 1
Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus
Estudiantes 1, Atletico Tucuman 0
River Plate 1, Newell's 3
|Monday's Matches
Rosario Central 1, Boca Juniors 0
Arsenal vs. Talleres
Velez Sarsfield vs. Olimpo