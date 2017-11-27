  1. Home
World No.1 Tai Tzu-ying beats PV Sindhu in Hong Kong Open to win Champion Title

World Number 1 Women shuttler Tai Tzu-ying from Taiwan won the Hong Kong Open

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/27 11:45

Image from Tai Tzu-ying Official Facebook Page

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- World No. 1 shuttler Tai Tzu-ying clinched another champion title by beating India's PV Sindhu 21-18, 21-18 in Hong Kong Open Women's singles finals on Sunday.  

Tai got off to a quick start in the first set and gained an early lead of 11-8 in the first game. Sindhu tried to level up the score at 18-18, but Tai's sharp strokes took the game away from her as she defeated Sindhu at the 21st minute. 

In the second game, Tai dominated the court by her deception strokes and cross-court smashes, leading the game by 18-12. However, Tai faltered at the net and then miscued a lift from the frontcourt that conjured up hopes of a turnover from Sindhu. 

Sindhu saved two match points before a drop shot from Tai that sealed the championship title at the Hong Kong Open.

 
Tai Tzu-ying
Badminton
Hong Kong Open

