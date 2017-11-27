Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on Nov. 27, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/11/27 09:01

Top headlines Nov. 27, 2017. (By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Nov. 27 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: CGA to demand NT$1.2 billion in compensation if Ching Fu contract is terminated

@China Times: Judicial authorities urged to review weakening law enforcement

@Liberty Times: National health insurance payments for outpatients at medical centers, regional hospitals may be cut

@Apple Daily: Teacher-turned-recycler earns NT$10 million per year

@Economic Daily News: Inflow of foreign capital to local bourse expected to resume on Taiwan's higher MSCI weighting

@Commercial Times: Proposed merger of ASE, Siliconware spurs AI orders

 
headlines

