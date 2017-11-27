Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Nov. 27 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:



@United Daily News: CGA to demand NT$1.2 billion in compensation if Ching Fu contract is terminated



@China Times: Judicial authorities urged to review weakening law enforcement



@Liberty Times: National health insurance payments for outpatients at medical centers, regional hospitals may be cut



@Apple Daily: Teacher-turned-recycler earns NT$10 million per year



@Economic Daily News: Inflow of foreign capital to local bourse expected to resume on Taiwan's higher MSCI weighting



@Commercial Times: Proposed merger of ASE, Siliconware spurs AI orders



