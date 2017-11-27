Meredith Corp. acquiring Time Inc. for $1.84 billion all-cash deal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - U.S. media company Meredith Corp. announced on Sunday that they would be acquiring Time Inc. for $2.8 billion including debts. Time Inc, was the publisher of People, Sports Illustrated.

After the acquisition, Meredith Corp. and Time Inc. will have a total readership of 135 million people and paid circulation of approximately 60 million. This deal also will expand Meredith’s reach with internet-savvy millennials, creating a digital media business with 170 million monthly unique visitors in the United States and more than 10 billion annual video views.

The merger gives Meredith Corp. a more substantial audience at a time when publishers need to get bigger to compete with Facebook and Google in advertising. The deal is expected to close in the first three months of 2018.