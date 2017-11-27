  1. Home
  2. World

Meredith Corp. acquiring Time Inc. for $1.84 billion all-cash deal

All-cash transaction is backed by billionaire brothers Charles and Edward Koch

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/27 10:58

(By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - U.S. media company Meredith Corp. announced on Sunday that they would be acquiring Time Inc. for $2.8 billion including debts. Time Inc, was the publisher of People, Sports Illustrated.

After the acquisition, Meredith Corp. and Time Inc. will have a total readership of 135 million people and paid circulation of approximately 60 million. This deal also will expand Meredith’s reach with internet-savvy millennials, creating a digital media business with 170 million monthly unique visitors in the United States and more than 10 billion annual video views.

The merger gives Meredith Corp. a more substantial audience at a time when publishers need to get bigger to compete with Facebook and Google in advertising. The deal is expected to close in the first three months of 2018.
Time Inc.
Meredith Corp.
Merger

RELATED ARTICLES

ASE merger with SPIL approved
2016/11/16 16:05