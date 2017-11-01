Taiwan joins UN subset organization, World Youth Alliance 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yesterday the World Youth Alliance (WYA) Europe held the opening ceremonies of the 2017 Emerging Leaders Conference, which this year included a delegation from Taiwan, reported CNA.

This is the first year Taiwan representatives are allowed to participate in the meetings. The activities of the WYA are closely related to those of the UN, which Taiwan is not a member of, so Taiwan officials took great efforts to become a member of this organization.

Ambassador Tseng Hou-jen (曾厚仁) of the Taipei Representative Office in the EU and Belgium stressed the significance of this conference in an interview afterwards:

'It is precisely through these kinds of meetings with international importance and power that Taiwan will be increasingly accepted and recognized diplomatically.'

Ambassador Tseng gave opening remarks at the welcome ceremony, expressing the gratitude of the Taiwan government for this opportunity for international dialogue, particularly important to participating youth.



The Conference will take place in Brussels from Nov. 26 - 29. Over 60 nations will send delegates, including each of the European Union member nations and beyond.

The theme of this year's Conference is Migration & Development: Human dignity in the refugee crisis.

Taiwan now has agreements with 15 nations for working holiday visas, aimed at young professionals primarily between 18 -30, explained Tseng to the audience, and 10 of those nations are in the European Union.

Participating nations include: Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, Slovakia, Czech Republic, and France.

President of the WYA, Lord Leomer Pomperada, gave special mention to Taiwan's attendance at this year's meeting in his speech and his gratitude that Taiwan is able to join. Taiwanese snacks were served at the ceremony as an additional display of thanks.

Several representatives in attendance expressed great interest in Taiwan's participation, reported CNA. Delegates said they were already very familiar with the status of Taiwan and curious to experience Taiwanese culture firsthand.

The WYA is a powerful international non-governmental organization made up of representatives under the age of 30 from all over the world.