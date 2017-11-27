National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|325
|220
|Buffalo
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|224
|260
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|228
|257
|Miami
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|174
|289
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|242
|269
|Jacksonville
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|269
|168
|Houston
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|267
|262
|Indianapolis
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|195
|300
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|227
|165
|Baltimore
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|213
|171
|Cincinnati
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|199
|215
|Cleveland
|0
|11
|0
|.000
|166
|289
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|272
|236
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|249
|202
|Oakland
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|225
|261
|Denver
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|197
|280
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|351
|191
|Dallas
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|248
|270
|Washington
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|258
|276
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|172
|267
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|322
|222
|Carolina
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|248
|207
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|265
|230
|Tampa Bay
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|223
|262
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|271
|195
|Detroit
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|294
|264
|Green Bay
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|204
|230
|Chicago
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|177
|252
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|329
|206
|Seattle
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|266
|212
|Arizona
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|203
|278
|San Francisco
|1
|10
|0
|.091
|187
|284
___
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota 30, Detroit 23
L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6
Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20
Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16
Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16
Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10
Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3
New England 35, Miami 17
Carolina 35, N.Y. Jets 27
Seattle 24, San Francisco 13
Oakland 21, Denver 14
L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 20
Arizona 27, Jacksonville 24
Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Houston at Baltimore, 8:30 p.m.
|Thursday, Nov. 30
Washington at Dallas, 8:25 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 3
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 4
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.