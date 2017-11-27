Australia wins Ashes series opener by 10 wickets

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia has won the first Ashes cricket test by 10 wickets, getting the first victory against England in the five-match series and continuing an unbeaten run at the Gabba that dates back to 1988.

David Warner was unbeaten on 87 and Cameron Bancroft hit the winnings runs, finishing unbeaten on 82, as the Australians reached the victory target of 170 with 2 ½ sessions to spare Monday after resuming day five at 114-0.

England holds the Ashes after a 3-2 win at home in 2015, but was swept 5-0 on its last tour to Australia in 2013-14.

Steve Smith's unbeaten 141 from 326 deliveries in the first innings made the difference in the series opener. The Australian skipper helped his team recover from 76-4 to reach 328 in reply to England's 302.

Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets apiece on Sunday when Australia bowled England out for 195, setting up a simple chase with four sessions remaining.

The second test — the first day-night test contested in an Ashes series — starts Saturday in Adelaide.