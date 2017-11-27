|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|18
|3
|.857
|—
|Toronto
|12
|7
|.632
|5
|Philadelphia
|11
|7
|.611
|5½
|New York
|10
|9
|.526
|7
|Brooklyn
|7
|12
|.368
|10
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Miami
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Charlotte
|8
|11
|.421
|2
|Orlando
|8
|12
|.400
|2½
|Atlanta
|4
|16
|.200
|6½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Indiana
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Milwaukee
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Chicago
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|San Antonio
|12
|7
|.632
|3
|New Orleans
|11
|9
|.550
|4½
|Memphis
|7
|12
|.368
|8
|Dallas
|5
|15
|.250
|10½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Portland
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Denver
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Utah
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|Oklahoma City
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|L.A. Clippers
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Phoenix
|7
|14
|.333
|8½
|Sacramento
|5
|14
|.263
|9½
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 130, Orlando 111
Portland 108, Washington 105
San Antonio 106, Charlotte 86
Toronto 112, Atlanta 78
Boston 108, Indiana 98
Houston 117, New York 102
Dallas 97, Oklahoma City 81
Golden State 110, New Orleans 95
Utah 121, Milwaukee 108
L.A. Clippers 97, Sacramento 95
|Sunday's Games
Miami 100, Chicago 93
Minnesota 119, Phoenix 108
Brooklyn 98, Memphis 88
|Monday's Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.