All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 23 16 5 2 34 86 62 New Jersey 23 14 5 4 32 76 71 Columbus 23 15 7 1 31 68 55 Toronto 25 15 9 1 31 88 77 N.Y. Islanders 23 14 7 2 30 84 74 Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75 N.Y. Rangers 24 13 9 2 28 78 72 Pittsburgh 25 12 10 3 27 69 86 Detroit 24 10 9 5 25 69 70 Carolina 22 10 8 4 24 66 67 Boston 22 10 8 4 24 60 66 Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74 Philadelphia 23 8 9 6 22 65 70 Montreal 24 9 12 3 21 57 80 Florida 22 8 12 2 18 64 77 Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 55 83 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63 Vegas 22 15 6 1 31 81 66 Winnipeg 23 14 6 3 31 73 62 Nashville 23 14 6 3 31 73 66 Los Angeles 24 13 8 3 29 69 56 Calgary 23 13 9 1 27 69 72 San Jose 22 12 8 2 26 58 50 Vancouver 24 11 9 4 26 66 68 Chicago 22 11 8 3 25 67 57 Dallas 23 12 10 1 25 67 69 Minnesota 23 11 9 3 25 70 67 Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71 Anaheim 23 10 9 4 24 62 66 Edmonton 24 9 13 2 20 64 79 Arizona 26 6 17 3 15 64 95

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 2

Montreal 3, Buffalo 0

Chicago 4, Florida 1

Washington 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 4, Detroit 3, OT

Vegas 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 3

Calgary 3, Colorado 2

San Jose 4, Winnipeg 0

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Carolina 4, Nashville 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Edmonton 4, Boston 2

Monday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.