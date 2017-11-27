All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 23 16 5 2 34 86 62 9-2-1 7-3-1 4-1-0 New Jersey 23 14 5 4 32 76 71 6-3-2 8-2-2 1-1-0 Columbus 23 15 7 1 31 68 55 8-4-0 7-3-1 4-2-0 Toronto 25 15 9 1 31 88 77 8-5-0 7-4-1 5-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 23 14 7 2 30 84 74 7-0-2 7-7-0 4-3-0 Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75 8-4-0 6-6-1 3-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 24 13 9 2 28 78 72 10-4-2 3-5-0 2-3-2 Pittsburgh 25 12 10 3 27 69 86 7-2-1 5-8-2 2-1-0 Detroit 24 10 9 5 25 69 70 4-3-4 6-6-1 3-5-0 Carolina 22 10 8 4 24 66 67 5-4-3 5-4-1 2-2-1 Boston 22 10 8 4 24 60 66 6-4-2 4-4-2 0-1-2 Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74 4-5-5 4-3-1 2-1-1 Philadelphia 23 8 9 6 22 65 70 4-4-4 4-5-2 1-0-2 Montreal 24 9 12 3 21 57 80 5-5-2 4-7-1 5-1-1 Florida 22 8 12 2 18 64 77 5-4-2 3-8-0 3-3-1 Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 55 83 3-7-1 3-7-3 2-3-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63 9-3-0 8-3-1 4-1-0 Vegas 22 15 6 1 31 81 66 9-1-0 6-5-1 7-1-0 Winnipeg 23 14 6 3 31 73 62 7-2-1 7-4-2 4-1-0 Nashville 23 14 6 3 31 73 66 8-1-1 6-5-2 6-1-1 Los Angeles 24 13 8 3 29 69 56 7-5-2 6-3-1 3-3-2 Calgary 23 13 9 1 27 69 72 6-5-0 7-4-1 3-2-0 San Jose 22 12 8 2 26 58 50 7-6-1 5-2-1 4-1-2 Vancouver 24 11 9 4 26 66 68 3-5-3 8-4-1 3-4-0 Chicago 22 11 8 3 25 67 57 5-4-1 6-4-2 2-4-0 Dallas 23 12 10 1 25 67 69 9-2-0 3-8-1 1-6-0 Minnesota 23 11 9 3 25 70 67 6-3-2 5-6-1 3-4-0 Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71 7-2-1 4-7-1 3-4-1 Anaheim 23 10 9 4 24 62 66 6-7-2 4-2-2 3-2-3 Edmonton 24 9 13 2 20 64 79 4-7-0 5-6-2 2-1-0 Arizona 26 6 17 3 15 64 95 2-8-1 4-9-2 1-4-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 2

Montreal 3, Buffalo 0

Chicago 4, Florida 1

Washington 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 4, Detroit 3, OT

Vegas 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 3

Calgary 3, Colorado 2

San Jose 4, Winnipeg 0

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Carolina 4, Nashville 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Edmonton 4, Boston 2

Monday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.