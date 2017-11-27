Winter wonderland: Calgary, Toronto play in snow in Grey Cup

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The 105th Grey Cup kicked off in a winter wonderland.

The Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts played on a snow-covered field at TD Place Stadium on Sunday night in the Canadian Football League title game.

Snow started falling about two hours before kickoff. By the time the teams took the field, officials were scrambling to clear the turf. Several dozen stadium employees raced with shovels to uncover the lines, while snow plows attempted to clear the end zones.

The temperature at kickoff was about 25 degrees. The snow was expected to fall most of the evening.

A pregame flyover featuring Royal Canadian Air Force's CF-18 Hornets was canceled because of the snow.