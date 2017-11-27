WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Pep Guardiola's Manchester City defeated Huddersfield 2-1 Sunday to equal a club record 11th straight league win. City also moved to 37 points from 13 games — the highest ever points total at this stage of a Premier League season. Arsenal moved to fourth with a 1-0 win at Burnley. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 700 words, photos. With separates on Sunday's 3 EPL games.

TEN--DAVIS CUP FINAL

LILLE, France — Lucas Pouille ended a 16-year drought for France in the Davis Cup, winning the decisive match for the hosts to beat Belgium 3-2 in the final on Sunday. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 910 words, photos.

— TEN--DAVIS CUP FINAL-GOFFIN — Impressive Goffin fails in bid for Davis Cup title. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 410 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

BRISBANE, Australia — Australia resumes at 114-0, chasing another 56 runs for victory Monday in the Ashes cricket series opener. The Australians have all day to score the runs and are hot favorites to extend their unbeaten streak at the Gabba that dates back to 1988, and to take first points against England in the five-test series. By John Pye. 500 words, photos. Play has started.

RGU--PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MONACO — All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett has been named World Rugby's Player of the Year for the second straight year, continuing New Zealand's stranglehold on the award which has been won by an All Black every year since 2012. SENT: 520 words.

ATH--ETHIOPIA-ROAD RACE DEATHS

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Organizers say two competitors have died in the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) Great Ethiopian Run road race. SENT: 160 words.

CAR--F1-ABU DHABI GP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Performing celebratory spins around the track was about as emotional as it got for Valtteri Bottas, after he beat his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to win the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 820 words, photos.

OLY--RIO VELODROME FIRE

RIO DE JANEIRO — For the second time this year, a small hot-air balloon — also known as a "lantern" — has set fire to the velodrome built for last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 360 words, photo.

ATH--RUSSIAN DOPING

MONACO — Russia's ban from international track and field was extended Sunday by the IAAF as key Russian sports and political figures continue to deny operating any doping system. SENT: 450 words, photo.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-PALACE RECOVERY

Less than two months on from becoming the first team in Premier League history to lose its first seven matches without scoring a goal, Crystal Palace is on the verge of climbing off the bottom of the table. By Sam Johnston. UPCOMING: 650 words by 0430 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Barcelona salvaged a late draw at second-place Valencia to maintain a four-point lead at the top of the Spanish league on Sunday. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Napoli has moved back to the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win at Udinese but it was tougher than the title hopefuls would have expected. Title rival Roma was surprisingly held 1-1 at relegation-threatened Genoa. Third-place Juventus beat Crotone 3-0.By Daniella Matar. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Helped by the Bundesliga's 1,000th own-goal, Hamburger SV defeated Hoffenheim 3-0 for its second straight win at home on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 380 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Kylian Mbappe had a return to Monaco to forget, despite his Paris Saint-Germain team winning 2-1 Sunday in the principality to boost its title hopes. SENT: 590 words, photos.

FIG--SKATE AMERICA

LAKE PLACID, New York — Barcelona salvaged a late draw at second-place Valencia to maintain a four-point lead at the top of the Spanish league on Sunday. By Jake Seiner. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SLALOM

KILLINGTON, Vermont — Mikaela Shiffrin had one of those days on Sunday, the kind her competitors on the World Cup have come to dread. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SUPER-G

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the World Cup super-G on Sunday, beating Austrian's Max Franz by 0.28 seconds. SENT: 230 words, photos.

LUG--WORLD CUP

WINTERBERG, Germany — Natalie Geisenberger got another win, Emily Sweeney claimed her first gold medal and Erin Hamlin clinched another Olympic berth. SENT: 310 words, photos.

