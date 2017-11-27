Norway's Jansrud wins World Cup super-G at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the World Cup super-G on Sunday, beating Austrian's Max Franz by 0.28 seconds.

Jansrud finished in 1 minute, 30.76 seconds. In 2014, he won both the super-G and downhill at Lake Louise.

Austria's Hannes Reichelt was third, 0.32 seconds back.

Reigning world super-G champion Erik Guay of Canada withdrew from the downhill Saturday and super-G Sunday because of a sore back.

Beat Feuz of Switzerland won the downhill.

The World Cup will be in Beaver Creek, Colorado, next week for a super-G, downhill and giant slalom.