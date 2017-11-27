Norway's Jansrud wins World Cup super-G at Lake Louise

Kjetil Jansrud, of Norway, skis down the course during the men's World Cup super G ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. (Frank Gu
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the World Cup super-G on Sunday, beating Austrian's Max Franz by 0.28 seconds.
Jansrud finished in 1 minute, 30.76 seconds. In 2014, he won both the super-G and downhill at Lake Louise.
Austria's Hannes Reichelt was third, 0.32 seconds back.
Reigning world super-G champion Erik Guay of Canada withdrew from the downhill Saturday and super-G Sunday because of a sore back.
Beat Feuz of Switzerland won the downhill.
The World Cup will be in Beaver Creek, Colorado, next week for a super-G, downhill and giant slalom.