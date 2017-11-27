NHL: Jimmy Vesey lifts Rangers past Canucks in shootout, 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey scored the tying goal early in the third period and added the winner in the seventh round of a shootout to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Henrik Lundqvist made 29 saves to help the Rangers extend their winning streak to four games.

Vesey tied it at 5:05 of the third with a nifty forehand-backhand combination for his fifth goal of the season. Rick Nash set up the goal with a spinning pass.

Jesper Fast and Michael Grabner also scored for New York. Loui Eriksson, Jake Virtanen and Sam Gagner scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots.

Grabner tied it 19 seconds into the third with his 10th goal of the season, beating Markstrom with a wrist shot. Gagner put the Canucks back in front 41 second later. Tomas Vanek forced a turnover behind the net and fed Gagner in the slot.

HURRICANES 4, PREDATORS 3, SO

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen scored in the shootout to lift Carolina past Nashville.

Aho beat Juuse Saros with a wrist shot over his blocker on Carolina's second attempt. After Scott Darling stopped Filip Forsberg's second attempt for Nashville, Teravainen lifted a backhander over Saros' left shoulder for the winner.

Josh Jooris, Victor Rask and Justin Williams scored in regulation for the Hurricanes, and Darling made 32 saves. Viktor Arvidsson, Mattias Ekholm and Craig Smith scored for the Predators, and Saros stopped 33 shots. The Predators had won four straight.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey