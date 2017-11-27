  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/27 05:21
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220
Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260
N.Y. Jets 4 6 0 .400 201 222
Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 7 3 0 .700 245 141
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269
Houston 4 6 0 .400 267 262
Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 2 0 .800 227 165
Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 213 171
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215
Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236
L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202
Oakland 4 6 0 .400 204 247
Denver 3 7 0 .300 183 259
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191
Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270
Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 302 196
Carolina 7 3 0 .700 213 180
Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195
Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264
Green Bay 5 5 0 .500 204 230
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 303 186
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 242 199
Arizona 4 6 0 .400 176 254
San Francisco 1 9 0 .100 174 260

___

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 30, Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20

Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16

Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16

Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10

Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3

New England 35, Miami 17

Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at Baltimore, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Washington at Dallas, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.