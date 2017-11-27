Climber dies, others rescued on Mexico's highest peak

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say they've mobilized rescue efforts in recent days for at least nine climbers on Mexico's tallest mountain. Among them is a U.S. climber who died.

Regional civil defense coordinator Jose Luis Palma says six other climbers have been rescued and searchers are trying to get two more down from the 18,619-foot (5,675-meter) Pico de Orizaba between Puebla and Veracruz states.

Palma says climbers haven't been taking adequate precautions for the hard ice on the slopes.

The U.S. climber died in an accident Thursday and a companion was rescued on Friday. Five other people were rescued in an operation that started Friday. At least some were injured.

Palma says a helicopter has located two other climbers and was trying to reach them Sunday before weather worsens.