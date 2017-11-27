Wicketkeeper Blundell to make test debut against West Indies

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell will make his test debut on Friday for New Zealand against the West Indies in the first test at the Basin Reserve after B.J. Watling was ruled out with a hip injury.

The 27-year-old Blundell will play his first test on the home ground of his Wellington province for which he has scored four first class centuries, averaging 39.44, along with taking 95 catches.

Selector Gavin Larsen says "the chance to play his first test at his home ground is going to be really special for him. Tom's worked hard on his game and we've seen his wicketkeeping in particular really develop over the past 12 months."

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has also joined the New Zealand squad as cover for Tim Southee who is awaiting the birth of his first child.