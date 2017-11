The Latest: 7 NFL players continue protests during anthems

The Latest on the 12th Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times Eastern):

1:05 p.m.

Seven NFL players have continued their protests during the national anthem before the league's early games.

Eagles safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod continued raising their fists, while defensive lineman Chris Long put his arm around Jenkins.

Miami wide receiver Kenny Stills, tight end Julius Thomas and safety Michael Thomas all took a knee during the national anthem in New England.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters stayed in the locker room during the anthem, and Tennessee wide receiver Rishard Matthews stayed off the field as well until after the anthem ended. Matthews is inactive for the Titans with an injured hamstring. Most of the Indianapolis Colts locked arms on their sideline.

___

12:35 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to become the first NFL team this season to reach double-digit wins in a game pitting the league's past No. 2 overall draft picks.

Carson Wentz has the Eagles atop the NFC East in his second season and will face off against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The roof is open when the Tennessee Titans try to beat Indianapolis for the first time in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cam Newton has tight end Greg Olsen back when the Panthers visit the Jets, and Jameis Winston will be watching again when Tampa Bay visits Atlanta.

Miami is visiting New England. Kansas City will try to bounce back from an ugly loss as it hosts Buffalo.

Cincinnati hosts the winless Cleveland Browns.

___

