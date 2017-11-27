The Latest: Thune expects Mulvaney to run consumer agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The Senate's third-ranking Republican leader says that come Monday, he expects that President Donald Trump's pick to temporarily head a consumer protection agency will be on the job.

But the agency's outgoing director has appointed a short-term successor.

It all could wind up in court — as Sen. John Thune of South Dakota says.

Trump's pick is his budget chief, Mick Mulvaney — who's long criticized the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as an example of bureaucracy run amok.

Thune tells "Fox News Sunday" that he expects Mulvaney will be on the job Monday and "calling the shots over there."

___

11:20 a.m.

The Democratic leader in the House is calling it a "cynical decision to flout the law."

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi is talking about the White House's move to make budget chief Mick Mulvaney the temporary head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Mulvaney is a former congressman who's said the agency is a "joke." He's expected to dismantle much of what it's done.

Departing director Richard Cordray — an Obama appointee — has elevated an ally into the No. 2 spot at the bureau. And he's cited the legislation creating the agency as saying the deputy would take over temporarily when the director left.

Pelosi says in a statement that the White House wants "to put the ringleader of its dangerous, anti-consumer protection policies in charge" of the agency.

She says the public deserves "a champion that protects them from predatory bankers and lenders, not the leadership of a Wall Street pawn who denigrates consumer protection."

__

12:10 a.m.

Who's the boss?

That's the question after the departing head of a federal agency charged with looking after consumer rights appointed a deputy to temporarily fill his spot.

The White House then named its own interim leader.

One job, two people — and two very different views on how to do it.

The first pick is expected to continue the aggressive policing of banks and other lenders that has angered Republicans.

President Donald Trump's choice has called the agency a "joke" and an example of bureaucracy run amok, and is expected to dismantle much of what the agency has done.

It'll be an interesting Monday at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.