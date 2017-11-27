  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/11/27 00:42
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Friday's Match

West Ham 1, Leicester 1

Saturday's Matches

Crystal Palace 2, Stoke 1

Man United 1, Brighton 0

Tottenham 1, West Brom 1

Swansea 0, Bournemouth 0

Newcastle 0, Watford 3

Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1

Sunday's Matches

Southampton 4, Everton 1

Burnley 0, Arsenal 1

Huddersfield vs. Man City

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Millwall 0, Hull 0

Aston Villa 2, Sunderland 1

Sheffield United 4, Fulham 5

Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 0

Barnsley 0, Cardiff 1

Derby 2, QPR 0

Brentford 1, Burton Albion 1

Bristol City 1, Preston 2

Bolton 2, Reading 2

Wednesday's Matches

Ipswich 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Wolverhampton 4, Leeds 1

Middlesbrough 2, Birmingham 0

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley 0, Leeds 2

Wolverhampton 5, Bolton 1

Reading 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Fulham 1, Millwall 0

Burton Albion 0, Sunderland 2

Norwich 1, Preston 1

Aston Villa 2, Ipswich 0

Hull 2, Bristol City 3

Middlesbrough 0, Derby 3

Sheffield United 1, Birmingham 1

Sunday's Match

Nottingham Forest 0, Cardiff 2

Monday's Match

QPR vs. Brentford

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Blackpool 1, Gillingham 1

Plymouth 2, Northampton 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Southend 1

Oxford United 2, Blackburn 4

Walsall 4, Fleetwood Town 2

Charlton 2, Rochdale 1

Bury 1, Shrewsbury 0

Peterborough 2, Portsmouth 1

Bradford 1, Scunthorpe 2

Wigan 3, Doncaster 0

Oldham 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Saturday's Matches

Doncaster 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Scunthorpe 2, Charlton 0

Southend 1, Oxford United 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Walsall 2

Portsmouth 1, Plymouth 0

Shrewsbury 0, Bradford 1

Blackburn 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Northampton 0, Bury 0

Rochdale 2, Peterborough 0

Gillingham 0, Oldham 0

Fleetwood Town 0, Blackpool 0

Rotherham 1, Wigan 3

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Luton Town 3, Carlisle 0

Grimsby Town 3, Swindon 2

Yeovil 1, Notts County 1

Cheltenham 0, Cambridge United 0

Colchester 1, Lincoln City 0

Port Vale 0, Mansfield Town 4

Accrington Stanley 1, Wycombe 0

Stevenage 1, Coventry 1

Newport County 1, Barnet 2

Morecambe 0, Crewe 1

Crawley Town 3, Exeter 1

Chesterfield 3, Forest Green Rovers 2

Saturday's Matches

Mansfield Town 2, Chesterfield 2

Forest Green Rovers 1, Cheltenham 1

Wycombe 2, Yeovil 1

Crewe 1, Luton Town 2

Lincoln City 3, Port Vale 1

Notts County 2, Colchester 1

Barnet 0, Grimsby Town 2

Cambridge United 1, Stevenage 0

Exeter 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Carlisle 1, Morecambe 1

Coventry 1, Crawley Town 1

Swindon 0, Newport County 1