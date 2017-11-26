  1. Home
National Basketball Association

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 3 .857
Toronto 12 7 .632 5
Philadelphia 11 7 .611
New York 10 9 .526 7
Brooklyn 6 12 .333 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 9 .526
Miami 9 9 .500 ½
Charlotte 8 11 .421 2
Orlando 8 12 .400
Atlanta 4 16 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 12 6 .667
Cleveland 12 7 .632 ½
Indiana 11 9 .550 2
Milwaukee 9 9 .500 3
Chicago 3 14 .176
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 15 4 .789
San Antonio 12 7 .632 3
New Orleans 11 9 .550
Memphis 7 11 .389
Dallas 5 15 .250 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 12 8 .600
Minnesota 11 8 .579 ½
Denver 11 8 .579 ½
Utah 9 11 .450 3
Oklahoma City 8 11 .421
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 5 .750
L.A. Lakers 8 11 .421
L.A. Clippers 7 11 .389 7
Phoenix 7 13 .350 8
Sacramento 5 14 .263

___

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 130, Orlando 111

Portland 108, Washington 105

San Antonio 106, Charlotte 86

Toronto 112, Atlanta 78

Boston 108, Indiana 98

Houston 117, New York 102

Dallas 97, Oklahoma City 81

Golden State 110, New Orleans 95

Utah 121, Milwaukee 108

L.A. Clippers 97, Sacramento 95

Sunday's Games

Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.