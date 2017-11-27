Taiwan's Lu wins Japan LPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup

Taiwanese golfer Teresa Lu (盧曉晴) fired a two-under 70 on Sunday for a total of 15-under 273 to win the LPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup in Japan, her fourth win this year.

Lu carded 68, 68 and 67 in the first three rounds, scoring two birdies in the final round Sunday, totaling 273 to finish four shots ahead of South Korean Lee Min-young and win 25 million Japanese yen (US$ 224,180) in prize money.

It was her fourth title of the year on the Ladies Professional Golfers' Association of Japan tour, following wins at the Studio Alice Women's Open in April, Nichirei Ladies in June and the Fujitsu Ladies in October.

For the season as a whole, Lu won 124.35 million Japanese Yen to rank third on the Japan LPGA Tour's money list after Ai Suzuki's 140.12 million Japanese yen and Lee Min-young's 126.43 million Japanese yen.