Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 26, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thunderstorm;31;24;Spotty showers;31;25;SW;11;73%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;22;NNW;9;50%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;14;6;Mostly sunny;15;8;E;12;64%;39%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rain, not as warm;19;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;ESE;10;58%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;8;5;Breezy with rain;9;5;W;31;87%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;Some sun, very cold;-9;-11;A snow shower;-4;-7;NNE;18;75%;84%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;8;2;Sunny;13;3;ESE;9;53%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;-1;-10;Clearing;-4;-7;E;13;58%;12%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;28;16;Partly sunny;31;18;SE;11;45%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;18;11;Periods of rain;17;8;W;13;79%;86%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;21;15;A morning shower;22;15;ENE;15;66%;63%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Clouds and sun;19;7;NW;13;42%;6%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Heavy thunderstorms;28;23;S;6;88%;88%;2

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;Mostly cloudy;27;19;ENE;12;72%;40%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;NNE;10;57%;30%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;14;6;Sun and some clouds;14;6;WNW;15;63%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-4;Partly sunny;7;-3;NNE;7;44%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with showers;9;2;Cooler;5;-2;NW;16;54%;33%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;5;2;Afternoon rain;6;4;SW;23;66%;88%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;8;A little rain;19;9;ESE;9;71%;67%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;S;11;55%;72%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;6;1;Partly sunny;6;-2;SW;17;63%;23%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;6;2;Breezy with rain;8;4;WSW;27;80%;89%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;10;5;Occasional rain;8;4;NE;11;83%;88%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A shower;8;0;Partly sunny;6;-3;NW;15;61%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;Turning sunny;23;11;ESE;20;44%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;32;18;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;SW;6;34%;64%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;15;4;Periods of sun;15;6;NW;8;69%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, pleasant;22;14;Mostly cloudy;23;14;N;9;56%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy, not as warm;21;13;Sunny and warmer;27;15;SSE;18;46%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny;29;20;ESE;7;50%;12%;7

Chennai, India;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NE;14;85%;68%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;10;3;Partly sunny, windy;14;9;SSW;29;59%;5%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SE;10;80%;71%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;6;4;Spotty showers;6;4;SW;22;77%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun, some clouds;34;26;High clouds;32;25;NNE;17;42%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Sunny and mild;24;13;S;15;53%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable clouds;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NE;17;78%;65%;10

Delhi, India;Brilliant sunshine;27;10;Hazy sunshine;27;10;WNW;11;47%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;23;8;Partly sunny, breezy;23;0;NW;22;18%;59%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;28;18;Hazy sun;28;17;N;8;59%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;Downpours;31;24;NE;7;76%;97%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;9;5;A little rain;7;1;WNW;27;86%;58%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;7;0;Sunshine and warmer;14;0;NNE;8;35%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable cloudiness;20;14;A few showers;18;13;E;25;80%;75%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;22;15;Mostly sunny;25;17;SE;7;57%;16%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;22;16;A shower or t-storm;22;15;E;9;81%;82%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;27;21;Brief showers;26;21;E;15;77%;87%;2

Helsinki, Finland;A wintry mix;2;1;A passing shower;4;2;S;29;89%;80%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy p.m. shower;34;23;A few showers;33;24;N;10;71%;71%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;23;17;Low clouds;23;21;ENE;13;67%;63%;1

Honolulu, United States;Windy with a shower;29;24;A shower or two;28;24;ENE;31;62%;69%;1

Hyderabad, India;High clouds;31;15;Partly sunny;30;15;E;8;50%;1%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;24;9;Hazy sunshine;24;8;NNE;6;55%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;15;11;A shower in the p.m.;16;10;SSE;11;76%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain at times;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;W;12;72%;82%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with some sun;29;24;Mainly cloudy;30;23;N;16;56%;8%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Pleasant and warmer;24;12;A t-storm in spots;22;12;NE;16;64%;79%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;15;-2;Plenty of sunshine;16;-2;WSW;6;28%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;Hazy sun;32;16;NW;3;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;A shower in places;20;7;SW;6;68%;58%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;33;19;Partly sunny;33;20;N;23;25%;4%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;7;3;Spotty showers;4;1;SE;15;87%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NE;12;65%;65%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;WSW;9;68%;64%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;28;14;Hazy sun;28;13;NNW;8;57%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;23;A shower or t-storm;29;24;NNW;6;85%;87%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;18;4;A t-storm in spots;17;4;ENE;14;47%;65%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;32;24;A shower;31;24;SSW;9;73%;57%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing;22;17;Clouds and sun;22;18;S;14;70%;19%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Episodes of sunshine;18;10;Partly sunny;17;12;NE;6;72%;67%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;7;5;Occasional rain;10;3;W;22;78%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;Occasional a.m. rain;21;11;NNE;12;45%;55%;3

Luanda, Angola;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;Clearing, a shower;28;23;S;9;76%;63%;4

Madrid, Spain;More sun than clouds;13;0;Partly sunny;13;0;SSW;6;54%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;30;27;Spotty showers;30;26;WNW;17;78%;98%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;23;SE;9;80%;57%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;ENE;13;66%;34%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Not as warm;22;13;S;17;70%;27%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;22;5;Mostly sunny;21;5;NNE;6;36%;2%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;Partly sunny;27;23;NE;15;60%;60%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;4;1;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;WSW;6;85%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;More clouds than sun;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;ENE;16;76%;67%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;Sunshine and cooler;18;11;SE;23;52%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;A snow shower;-2;-4;An a.m. snow shower;-3;-9;NE;5;67%;49%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-4;Cloudy;-2;-4;S;11;79%;38%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;24;Hazy sun;34;22;NNE;9;39%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;24;14;A stray shower;25;15;NE;21;59%;56%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;9;3;Mostly sunny, breezy;10;2;NNW;29;46%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;19;9;Increasing clouds;20;12;S;10;61%;44%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;-15;-25;Clouding up, cold;-15;-16;SW;6;87%;27%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;15;7;Sunshine;16;8;NE;10;59%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Icy mix;4;-3;Partly sunny;0;-2;NNE;6;77%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-1;-5;Low clouds;-3;-9;SE;17;65%;12%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;30;26;A morning shower;30;27;ESE;18;73%;68%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;16;85%;72%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;32;24;A t-storm around;31;24;E;13;73%;68%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny;7;4;Mostly cloudy;9;6;SW;20;61%;74%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;Not as warm;26;17;SSW;23;56%;18%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;33;24;A t-storm around;32;25;N;14;65%;63%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SE;13;67%;64%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun;32;23;Sun and some clouds;31;21;ESE;7;57%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;5;0;Partly sunny;5;3;SW;20;55%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing;5;-12;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-6;ESE;5;40%;5%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;10;Periods of rain;18;10;NE;12;69%;84%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;28;12;Mostly cloudy;23;12;SSE;7;50%;10%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;Spotty showers;30;24;ESE;15;65%;62%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Chilly with snow;0;-4;Sunny, but cold;-2;-6;NNE;7;55%;2%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;Partly sunny;3;0;S;16;90%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A heavy p.m. t-storm;31;24;Showers and t-storms;28;23;NE;9;71%;80%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;Partly sunny;26;16;SE;9;43%;15%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;15;3;Partly sunny;12;-2;NNE;16;51%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A wintry mix;5;1;Low clouds;3;0;S;9;82%;57%;0

San Francisco, United States;Breezy with rain;17;11;Clouds breaking;16;9;NNW;10;70%;8%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;ENE;10;75%;55%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;31;24;Mostly sunny;29;25;SSE;14;73%;27%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Partly sunny;25;16;N;11;71%;6%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning sunny, nice;24;8;Sunny and beautiful;24;8;ENE;8;33%;9%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Some sun, pleasant;30;15;SW;9;37%;4%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, pleasant;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;NNE;8;74%;2%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;17;8;Partly sunny;17;8;ESE;8;54%;66%;2

Seattle, United States;Breezy with rain;12;6;A shower in places;10;7;S;14;74%;78%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;8;-5;Plenty of sunshine;8;-4;NE;3;47%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;16;11;SE;13;65%;9%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;NNW;16;84%;82%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;11;3;Snow and rain;4;-1;WNW;17;92%;78%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;24;Nice with sunshine;30;24;ESE;12;72%;74%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;3;2;A passing shower;4;1;SSE;9;93%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;21;NNE;19;69%;83%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;22;19;Remaining cloudy;23;21;ESE;21;75%;29%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;4;1;A passing shower;4;1;SSW;24;77%;66%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;10;0;Partly sunny;10;-2;NE;7;65%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;7;-3;Periods of sun;8;-1;NNE;7;57%;12%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, chilly;8;1;Mostly sunny;13;3;WSW;8;28%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;22;14;A morning shower;22;14;SSE;11;64%;63%;3

Tirana, Albania;Heavy p.m. showers;18;10;Showers around;14;1;NE;7;57%;68%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;18;8;Cooler;13;8;NE;16;61%;57%;3

Toronto, Canada;Colder;3;0;Decreasing clouds;4;1;ESE;11;61%;22%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Periods of sun;23;14;Partly sunny, breezy;18;12;NW;22;60%;17%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing;18;10;Mostly cloudy;15;9;WNW;25;57%;21%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with sunshine;-1;-16;Much colder;-12;-30;NNW;13;74%;26%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;11;5;Showers around;8;6;SE;9;65%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;6;1;Some sun;6;-1;SSW;17;46%;16%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and nice;28;17;Sunny and very warm;31;18;NE;6;51%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A passing shower;6;-1;Partly sunny;1;-2;SSW;11;72%;11%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rather cloudy;5;-1;Partial sunshine;4;-1;S;10;85%;33%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Overcast;17;15;Pleasant and warmer;22;15;N;17;70%;41%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Thickening clouds;34;24;Clouds and sun;33;23;WSW;8;65%;10%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, but chilly;3;-9;Plenty of sun;5;-8;E;5;55%;14%;3

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius