City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thunderstorm;88;76;Spotty showers;87;77;SW;7;73%;66%;8
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;81;66;Sunny and pleasant;82;71;NNW;6;50%;1%;4
Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;58;43;Mostly sunny;59;46;E;8;64%;39%;3
Algiers, Algeria;Rain, not as warm;67;47;Mostly sunny;60;46;ESE;6;58%;1%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;46;41;Breezy with rain;49;41;W;19;87%;87%;0
Anchorage, United States;Some sun, very cold;15;13;A snow shower;25;19;NNE;11;75%;84%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;46;35;Sunny;55;37;ESE;6;53%;1%;3
Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;29;13;Clearing;25;19;E;8;58%;12%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;83;60;Partly sunny;87;65;SE;7;45%;1%;12
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;65;53;Periods of rain;62;47;W;8;79%;86%;2
Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;69;59;A morning shower;71;59;ENE;9;66%;63%;11
Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;63;49;Clouds and sun;66;45;NW;8;42%;6%;2
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;83;75;Heavy thunderstorms;83;74;S;4;88%;88%;2
Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;Mostly cloudy;81;66;ENE;8;72%;40%;3
Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;90;73;Mostly sunny;91;74;NNE;6;57%;30%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;58;43;Sun and some clouds;56;43;WNW;9;63%;3%;2
Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;39;25;Partly sunny;45;27;NNE;4;44%;1%;2
Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with showers;48;36;Cooler;41;29;NW;10;54%;33%;2
Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;42;36;Afternoon rain;42;40;SW;14;66%;88%;1
Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;66;46;A little rain;67;47;ESE;5;71%;67%;6
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;67;A t-storm in spots;84;67;S;7;55%;72%;9
Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;43;34;Partly sunny;42;29;SW;11;63%;23%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;42;36;Breezy with rain;47;40;WSW;17;80%;89%;0
Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;50;42;Occasional rain;47;39;NE;7;83%;88%;1
Budapest, Hungary;A shower;46;32;Partly sunny;42;26;NW;9;61%;3%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;80;64;Turning sunny;74;52;ESE;12;44%;25%;11
Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;89;64;Partly sunny, warm;89;64;SW;4;34%;64%;11
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;58;39;Periods of sun;59;43;NW;5;69%;2%;3
Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, pleasant;72;57;Mostly cloudy;73;58;N;5;56%;7%;4
Cape Town, South Africa;Windy, not as warm;70;55;Sunny and warmer;81;59;SSE;11;46%;0%;11
Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;66;Partly sunny;85;68;ESE;4;50%;12%;7
Chennai, India;Showers and t-storms;84;77;A t-storm in spots;85;77;NE;9;85%;68%;3
Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;50;38;Partly sunny, windy;58;48;SSW;18;59%;5%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SE;6;80%;71%;5
Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;43;38;Spotty showers;42;39;SW;14;77%;88%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Sun, some clouds;93;78;High clouds;89;77;NNE;10;42%;0%;3
Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;Sunny and mild;75;56;S;10;53%;2%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable clouds;90;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NE;11;78%;65%;10
Delhi, India;Brilliant sunshine;81;51;Hazy sunshine;80;51;WNW;7;47%;0%;4
Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;73;46;Partly sunny, breezy;74;32;NW;14;18%;59%;3
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;82;64;Hazy sun;83;63;N;5;59%;2%;4
Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;Downpours;88;75;NE;4;76%;97%;6
Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;47;41;A little rain;45;34;WNW;17;86%;58%;0
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;45;31;Sunshine and warmer;57;32;NNE;5;35%;1%;3
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable cloudiness;69;58;A few showers;64;56;E;16;80%;75%;1
Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;72;60;Mostly sunny;78;63;SE;4;57%;16%;5
Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;72;61;A shower or t-storm;71;60;E;6;81%;82%;9
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;81;69;Brief showers;79;69;E;9;77%;87%;2
Helsinki, Finland;A wintry mix;36;33;A passing shower;40;35;S;18;89%;80%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy p.m. shower;93;74;A few showers;91;75;N;6;71%;71%;7
Hong Kong, China;Clearing;73;62;Low clouds;74;69;ENE;8;67%;63%;1
Honolulu, United States;Windy with a shower;84;74;A shower or two;82;75;ENE;19;62%;69%;1
Hyderabad, India;High clouds;87;60;Partly sunny;85;59;E;5;50%;1%;3
Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;76;48;Hazy sunshine;75;47;NNE;4;55%;0%;3
Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;59;52;A shower in the p.m.;61;51;SSE;7;76%;84%;1
Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain at times;91;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;W;7;72%;82%;3
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with some sun;85;76;Mainly cloudy;85;74;N;10;56%;8%;5
Johannesburg, South Africa;Pleasant and warmer;76;54;A t-storm in spots;71;53;NE;10;64%;79%;13
Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;59;28;Plenty of sunshine;60;29;WSW;4;28%;0%;3
Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;Hazy sun;89;60;NW;2;25%;0%;4
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;70;46;A shower in places;68;45;SW;4;68%;58%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;91;66;Partly sunny;91;69;N;14;25%;4%;5
Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;45;37;Spotty showers;39;35;SE;9;87%;88%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;88;78;NE;8;65%;65%;4
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;85;72;Clouds and sun, nice;88;72;WSW;6;68%;64%;11
Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;82;57;Hazy sun;83;56;NNW;5;57%;0%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;87;74;A shower or t-storm;84;75;NNW;4;85%;87%;3
La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;64;39;A t-storm in spots;63;39;ENE;9;47%;65%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;90;75;A shower;88;75;SSW;5;73%;57%;8
Lima, Peru;Clearing;71;63;Clouds and sun;71;64;S;9;70%;19%;12
Lisbon, Portugal;Episodes of sunshine;65;51;Partly sunny;63;54;NE;4;72%;67%;1
London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;45;42;Occasional rain;50;37;W;14;78%;69%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;Occasional a.m. rain;70;53;NNE;8;45%;55%;3
Luanda, Angola;A shower in the p.m.;86;75;Clearing, a shower;83;74;S;6;76%;63%;4
Madrid, Spain;More sun than clouds;56;31;Partly sunny;55;33;SSW;4;54%;1%;2
Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;86;81;Spotty showers;86;79;WNW;11;78%;98%;2
Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;84;72;A t-storm in spots;85;74;SE;6;80%;57%;5
Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;92;78;Mostly sunny, nice;90;78;ENE;8;66%;34%;6
Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;84;62;Not as warm;71;56;S;11;70%;27%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;72;40;Mostly sunny;69;42;NNE;4;36%;2%;6
Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;80;68;Partly sunny;80;73;NE;9;60%;60%;4
Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;40;33;Mostly cloudy;37;26;WSW;4;85%;44%;0
Mogadishu, Somalia;More clouds than sun;86;76;A shower or t-storm;85;78;ENE;10;76%;67%;8
Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;76;60;Sunshine and cooler;65;51;SE;14;52%;3%;11
Montreal, Canada;A snow shower;28;24;An a.m. snow shower;27;16;NE;3;67%;49%;1
Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;27;24;Cloudy;29;25;S;7;79%;38%;0
Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;76;Hazy sun;93;72;NNE;6;39%;0%;5
Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;76;57;A stray shower;77;59;NE;13;59%;56%;10
New York, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;48;37;Mostly sunny, breezy;50;35;NNW;18;46%;1%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;67;49;Increasing clouds;69;53;S;6;61%;44%;3
Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;4;-13;Clouding up, cold;5;3;SW;4;87%;27%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;59;45;Sunshine;61;46;NE;6;59%;1%;3
Oslo, Norway;Icy mix;39;27;Partly sunny;32;29;NNE;4;77%;44%;1
Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. snow;30;23;Low clouds;27;16;SE;11;65%;12%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;85;79;A morning shower;87;81;ESE;11;73%;68%;7
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NW;10;85%;72%;2
Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;89;75;A t-storm around;88;75;E;8;73%;68%;7
Paris, France;Partly sunny;45;39;Mostly cloudy;48;42;SW;12;61%;74%;1
Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;91;64;Not as warm;79;63;SSW;14;56%;18%;12
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;91;76;A t-storm around;90;77;N;9;65%;63%;3
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SE;8;67%;64%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun;90;73;Sun and some clouds;89;70;ESE;5;57%;5%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;40;33;Partly sunny;41;37;SW;13;55%;44%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing;41;11;Mostly sunny, chilly;40;21;ESE;3;40%;5%;2
Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;50;Periods of rain;64;50;NE;7;69%;84%;5
Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;82;53;Mostly cloudy;73;53;SSE;4;50%;10%;1
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;75;Spotty showers;85;76;ESE;9;65%;62%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Chilly with snow;33;24;Sunny, but cold;28;21;NNE;5;55%;2%;0
Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;43;30;Partly sunny;38;32;S;10;90%;44%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A heavy p.m. t-storm;88;75;Showers and t-storms;83;73;NE;6;71%;80%;5
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;71;56;Partly sunny;79;60;SE;6;43%;15%;4
Rome, Italy;A shower or two;58;38;Partly sunny;53;29;NNE;10;51%;0%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;A wintry mix;41;34;Low clouds;37;31;S;6;82%;57%;0
San Francisco, United States;Breezy with rain;63;52;Clouds breaking;61;49;NNW;6;70%;8%;2
San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;78;65;A t-storm in spots;77;65;ENE;6;75%;55%;7
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;87;76;Mostly sunny;84;77;SSE;9;73%;27%;5
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;Partly sunny;76;62;N;7;71%;6%;7
Sana'a, Yemen;Turning sunny, nice;75;47;Sunny and beautiful;76;47;ENE;5;33%;9%;7
Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;Some sun, pleasant;87;58;SW;6;37%;4%;11
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, pleasant;83;72;Partly sunny, nice;83;71;NNE;5;74%;2%;5
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;63;46;Partly sunny;62;47;ESE;5;54%;66%;2
Seattle, United States;Breezy with rain;54;43;A shower in places;50;45;S;9;74%;78%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;47;22;Plenty of sunshine;46;26;NE;2;47%;0%;3
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;63;50;Partly sunny;61;52;SE;8;65%;9%;3
Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;89;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;NNW;10;84%;82%;2
Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;51;38;Snow and rain;40;30;WNW;11;92%;78%;1
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;86;75;Nice with sunshine;87;76;ESE;7;72%;74%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;37;35;A passing shower;40;34;SSE;6;93%;84%;0
Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;80;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;70;NNE;12;69%;83%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;72;67;Remaining cloudy;74;70;ESE;13;75%;29%;1
Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;39;34;A passing shower;39;34;SSW;15;77%;66%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;50;33;Partly sunny;50;29;NE;5;65%;1%;2
Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;45;27;Periods of sun;47;31;NNE;4;57%;12%;2
Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, chilly;47;35;Mostly sunny;55;37;WSW;5;28%;4%;3
Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;71;57;A morning shower;71;56;SSE;7;64%;63%;3
Tirana, Albania;Heavy p.m. showers;64;50;Showers around;57;34;NE;4;57%;68%;1
Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;64;46;Cooler;56;46;NE;10;61%;57%;3
Toronto, Canada;Colder;38;32;Decreasing clouds;39;34;ESE;7;61%;22%;2
Tripoli, Libya;Periods of sun;73;57;Partly sunny, breezy;64;54;NW;13;60%;17%;3
Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing;64;50;Mostly cloudy;59;48;WNW;16;57%;21%;1
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with sunshine;31;3;Much colder;10;-23;NNW;8;74%;26%;2
Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;51;41;Showers around;47;43;SE;6;65%;93%;1
Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;43;33;Some sun;43;30;SSW;10;46%;16%;1
Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and nice;83;62;Sunny and very warm;87;65;NE;4;51%;8%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;A passing shower;42;30;Partly sunny;34;28;SSW;7;72%;11%;0
Warsaw, Poland;Rather cloudy;42;30;Partial sunshine;40;30;S;6;85%;33%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Overcast;62;59;Pleasant and warmer;72;58;N;10;70%;41%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;Thickening clouds;93;74;Clouds and sun;92;74;WSW;5;65%;10%;4
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, but chilly;38;16;Plenty of sun;41;17;E;3;55%;14%;3
