Taiwanese newspaper raises red flag over safety of Alishan Forest Railway under dual leadership

TAIPIE (Taiwan News)--A Taiwanese newspaper has raised a red flag about safety concern of Alishan Forest Railway that has fallen under the media outlet's claim of the dual leadership of Forestry Bureau and Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) since May 2013.

According to a United Evening News report on November 25, TRA began to assist Forest Bureau in running Alishan Forest Railway in May 2013, but after four and a half years, the business model has not achieved the expected congenial partnership and beneficial results. Instead, the fact that operating budgets for the forest railway have to come from Forest Bureau has subjected the line to dual leadership and affected its safety.

The report cited a senior Alishan Forest Railway worker as saying that since the TRA took over the operation of the line, the safety bar has been raised, but as all engineering projects had to be approved by Forestry Bureau, not all urgent actions could be taken immediately, and “every time it had to be after something bad had happened, would Forestry Bureau attach great importance to what went wrong.”

The worker also said that four automatic barriers at four level crossings of the forest railway were furnished one after another only after accidents had happened there, according to the United Evening News report.

There are 83 level crossings along the line and only 33 of them have automatic barriers that lower when a train approaches, but the remaining crossings rely on barriers, warning lights and alarms controlled remotely by the train driver, and a level crossing in front of an alley where an accident happened the year before last is one of them, the unidentified worker said, according to the report. Some level crossings are not furnished with any warning light or alarm, and most of the existing warning lights at the crossings don’t have required shades of color, which is very dangerous, the reported cited the worker as saying.

However, Chiayi Forest District Office Deputy Director Lee Ting-chung (李定忠) dismissed the media report and explained that the TRA issued tender documents for the four level crossing engineering projects, but the tenders failed, so Forestry Bureau took over the tendering. It was regrettable that the accidents happened before the inspections and acceptances of the projects were completed, he said.

The TRA worker also revealed that Forestry Bureau didn’t like to replace wooden railway sleepers with concrete ones on grounds of preserving the cultural heritage, but wooden sleepers are inclined to rotting in mountainous areas, and poor sleeper and ballast quality could cause trains to derail or turn over around a curve, according to the newspaper report.

The United Evening News report claimed that according to on-site observation, the railway sleepers rose and fell much when a train passed and some railway spikes could even be pulled up by hands.

TRA official Chien Hsin-li (簡信立) said that as the budgets are controlled by Forestry Bureau, TRA had to listen to the bureau a lot of times. For example, TRA’s idea of buying some observation cars for the forest line was turned down by the bureau, the report cited the official as saying.

Forestry Bureau Director-General Lin Hua-ching (林華慶) said that it was impossible that the bureau would compromise public safety in order to cut costs, adding that the bureau shelled out more when TRA operates the line than when the bureau ran it. The ballast, roadbed, and cars have been in TRA’s charge, and Forestry Bureau should not take the blame.

(Photo from Wikipedia, originally posted to Flickr as 阿里山電車)