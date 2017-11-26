  1. Home
'Secret Superstar' comes to Taiwan

Aamir Khan brings back his charm to his Taiwanese fans

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/26 18:11

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Aamir Khan stared Indian movie 'Secret Superstar' was released in Taiwan this weekend on Friday. It debuted on 73 screens nation wide, a record breaking release in Taiwan for an Indian movie.

Aamir Khan, who has a huge fan base in Taiwan, has earlier released movies such as "3 idiots" and "Dangal" which proved to be a huge success. 

'Secret Superstar' is yet another movie in the list of Aamir Khan's releases which talks about a young Muslim Indian girl named Insia, who aspires to become a singer but faces restrictions from the conservative nature of her father. The movie tells the story of the girl when she finds success after she crosses paths with a musician, which then unfolds into an exciting journey. 

Secret Superstar is currently being played in Vie Show Cinemas Taipei QSuare.

 
