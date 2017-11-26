At Hong Kong pride 2017, many in LGBT community look to Taiwan

TAIWAN (Taipei News) – The LGBT community came out in large numbers yesterday for the annual pride event in Hong Kong. Organizers reported over 10,000 in attendance at the march on Saturday Nov. 25.

Several Hong Kong legislators were also in attendance to show their support for the LGBT community in Hong Kong. This year the pride event was held against a back drop of a discussion in government about the status of transgender and intersex people in Hong Kong, and the issue changing one's gender classification on legal documents.

Looking across the strait to Taiwan, many in the Hong Kong LGBT community are encouraged by the Taiwan LGBT community's successful push for legislation to permit marriage between gay couples, which must be passed before May 2019.

However, many are also somewhat discouraged by the Hong Kong government's action when compared to Taiwan. Many feel that legislators in Hong Kong have been lukewarm towards LGBT advocacy, or that processes are being intentionally stalled.

Given the wider context of Hong Kong's political and legal situation, many in the LGBT community see now as a crucial time to act and make their voice hear before the political landscape shifts with the by-elections planned for next year.

While frustration and persistence drove some of the attendees of Saturday's pride event, many also had a reason to celebrate, as Hong Kong has been selected to host the Gay Games in 2022. On the other hand, many residents and legislators in the city are not particularly excited by the prospect.

The day's events were festive and optimistic for the most part, reports Channel News Asia. However, the LGBT community in Hong Kong recognizes that there are many difficulties that lie ahead for their advocacy movement in a city where homosexual activity was still a criminal offense as late as 1991.