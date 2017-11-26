Indian media visits Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Three Indian reporters from major Indian newspapers The Hindu (印度人報), The Telegraph (電訊報) and Dainik Jagran (覺醒日報) were invited to Taiwan by the Foundation for International Exchange and Cultural Development (財團法人社教文化基金會) from November 6 to November 9 to promote Taiwan among the Indian population.

"The purpose of the visit was to cooperate with the New Southbound Policy and Trade Association in order to promote trade cooperation in India, to expand business opportunities and promote Taiwanese culture, art and history with the people of the Indian subcontinent," said Priya Lalwani Purswaney of PriyaLee Translation & Consulting 李眉君翻譯顧問 Chinese Interpreter.

The reporters wrote articles about their experiences in Taiwan which included their visit to Legislative Yuan, Taipei City Government office, various restaurants, temples, the famous night markets and also to the High Speed Rail.

The article in the Dainik Jagran news paper (pictured above) describes Taiwan as an exotic location for travel. It provides detailed descriptions of the reporter's visits to the Taiwanese Skyscraper Taipei 101, the Double Decker Sightseeing Bus, Raohe Night Market, the High Speed Rail and Longshan Temple.