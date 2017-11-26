A new perspective: Syrian refugee paints world's leaders as refugees

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Abdalla Al Omari a Syrian painter, filmmaker and performing artist, who left Syria at the beginning of 2011 as a result of the ongoing war is painting some of the world's most powerful faces, but each with a vulnerable side.

The painter himself is a refugee in Belgium and is currently based in the capital city of Brussels.

In an interview to media he said he painted the faces of the rich and powerful in poor surroundings dressed as refugees themselves because he wanted to show a "totally different alternative side of the popular faces."

The artist began working on the series of paintings called The Vulnerability Series about two and half years ago.

The series features vulnerable faces of world leaders like US President Trump, former US President Obama, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, Russian President Vladamir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as well as Israeli Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu.

The Vulnerability Series was put on display at Ayyam Gallery Dubai earlier this year until July 6.

To see more of The Vulnerability Series click here.