Australia vs England 1st Ashes test scoreboard

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Sunday after the fourth day of the first Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the Gabba:
|England 1st Innings: 302
|Australia 1st Innings: 328
|England, 2nd Innings
|(Overnight: 33-2)
Alastair Cook c Starc b Hazlewood 7
Mark Stoneman c Smith b Lyon 27
James Vince c Smith b Hazlewood 2
Joe Root lbw b Hazlewood 51
Dawid Malan c Smith b Lyon 4
Moeen Ali st Paine b Lyon 40
Jonny Bairstow c Handscomb b Starc 42
Chris Woakes c Smith b Starc 17
Stuart Broad c Paine b Starc 2
Jake Ball c Handscomb b Cummins 1
Jimmy Anderson not out 0
Extras: (2nb) 2
TOTAL: (all out) 195
Overs: 71.4. Batting time: 357 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-17, 3-62, 4-74, 5-113, 6-155, 7-185, 8-194, 9-195
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-1-51-3 (1nb), Josh Hazlewood 16-3-46-3, Pat Cummins 12.4-4-23-1, Nathan Lyon 24-4-67-3 (1nb), Steve Smith 3-0-8-0.
|Australia, 2nd Innings
Cameron Bancroft not out 51
David Warner not out 60
Extras: (2lb,1nb) 3
TOTAL: (without loss) 114
Overs: 34. Batting time: 144 minutes.
Still to bat: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Bowling: Jimmy Anderson 8-2-17-0 (1nb), Stuart Broad 7-2-14-0, Moeen Ali 4-0-23-0, Chris Woakes 7-1-31-0, Jake Ball 4-1-17-0, Joe Root 4-1-10-0.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.
Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.