Australia vs England 1st Ashes test scoreboard

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Sunday after the fourth day of the first Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the Gabba:

England 1st Innings: 302 Australia 1st Innings: 328 England, 2nd Innings (Overnight: 33-2)

Alastair Cook c Starc b Hazlewood 7

Mark Stoneman c Smith b Lyon 27

James Vince c Smith b Hazlewood 2

Joe Root lbw b Hazlewood 51

Dawid Malan c Smith b Lyon 4

Moeen Ali st Paine b Lyon 40

Jonny Bairstow c Handscomb b Starc 42

Chris Woakes c Smith b Starc 17

Stuart Broad c Paine b Starc 2

Jake Ball c Handscomb b Cummins 1

Jimmy Anderson not out 0

Extras: (2nb) 2

TOTAL: (all out) 195

Overs: 71.4. Batting time: 357 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-17, 3-62, 4-74, 5-113, 6-155, 7-185, 8-194, 9-195

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-1-51-3 (1nb), Josh Hazlewood 16-3-46-3, Pat Cummins 12.4-4-23-1, Nathan Lyon 24-4-67-3 (1nb), Steve Smith 3-0-8-0.

Australia, 2nd Innings

Cameron Bancroft not out 51

David Warner not out 60

Extras: (2lb,1nb) 3

TOTAL: (without loss) 114

Overs: 34. Batting time: 144 minutes.

Still to bat: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Bowling: Jimmy Anderson 8-2-17-0 (1nb), Stuart Broad 7-2-14-0, Moeen Ali 4-0-23-0, Chris Woakes 7-1-31-0, Jake Ball 4-1-17-0, Joe Root 4-1-10-0.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.

Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.