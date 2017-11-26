Kohli century drives India to 404-3 at lunch, day 3

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Virat Kohli scored his 19th test century and Cheteshwar Pujara's marathon innings ended at 143 as India reached 404-3 at lunch on day three of the second test, a lead of 199 runs over Sri Lanka.

Kohli was 123 not out, with Ajinkya Rahane yet to score at the interval.

Resuming Sunday at 312-2, India added 92 runs in the morning session with Kohli and Pujara picking up where they left on day two by building a substantial lead for the hosts.

The pair added 183 runs for the third wicket, before Pujara's 502-minute, 362-ball innings ended just before the break when he was bowled by Dusan Shanaka.

The wicket was welcome relief for allrounder Shanaka (1-62), who was fined 75 per cent of his match fee for ball tampering on day two.

Kohli reached his hundred off 130 balls, inclusive of 10 fours. It was his 12th test century as India skipper, overtaking Sunil Gavaskar's long-standing Indian record of 11 hundreds as captain.

Earlier in the morning session, Pujara, in his 53rd test, became the quickest Indian batsman to pass 3,000 test runs.

Sri Lanka scored 205 in the first innings and will need to bat far better in the second to keep the series level after the first test in Kolkata ended in a draw.