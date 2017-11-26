Griffin's late jumper, 33 points lead Clippers over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Blake Griffin made a 10-foot jumper with 3.2 seconds remaining and had a season-high 33 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers over the Sacramento Kings, 97-95 on Saturday night.

The Clippers squandered a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead, but Griffin sent them home from their five-game road trip with a pair of victories.

Lou Williams made four 3-pointers and had 18 points for the Clippers, who have beat the Kings 10 straight times in Sacramento. Austin Rivers added 14 points and DeAndre Jordan had 16 rebounds.

Buddy Hield had career highs of seven 3-pointers and 35 points for the Kings. Hield missed a wild, running left-handed shot at the buzzer.

Zach Randolph 17 points and seven rebounds for the Kings. Bogdan Bogdanovic and George Hill each had 10 points. Sacramento had won four of its previous five games at Golden 1 Arena.

Hield made consecutive 3s to pull the Kings even at 95 with 15 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Griffin hit his fallaway jumper.

Trailing by 18 early in the third quarter, the Clippers ran off 17 unanswered points, including three consecutive 3-pointers by Williams.

Both Williams and Griffin had 12 points in the third, when the Clippers outscored the Kings 29-10.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Ex-Clipper Baron Davis was among the crowd. . LA was again without injured starters Danilo Gallinari (sore hip) and Milos Teodosic (foot injury). Patrick Beverley underwent season-ending microfracture surgery on his right knee.

Kings: The Sacramento bench had a 31-13 advantage in the opening half, when the Kings led 61-47. ... The Kings shot 4 of 19 in the third quarter after shooting 58.5 percent in the first half.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Play the Lakers on Monday.

Kings: Visit Golden State on Monday.