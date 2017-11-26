|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|23
|16
|5
|2
|34
|86
|62
|New Jersey
|23
|14
|5
|4
|32
|76
|71
|Columbus
|23
|15
|7
|1
|31
|68
|55
|Toronto
|25
|15
|9
|1
|31
|88
|77
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|14
|7
|2
|30
|84
|74
|Washington
|25
|14
|10
|1
|29
|74
|75
|Pittsburgh
|25
|12
|10
|3
|27
|69
|86
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|74
|69
|Detroit
|24
|10
|9
|5
|25
|69
|70
|Boston
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|58
|62
|Carolina
|21
|9
|8
|4
|22
|62
|64
|Ottawa
|22
|8
|8
|6
|22
|67
|74
|Philadelphia
|23
|8
|9
|6
|22
|65
|70
|Montreal
|24
|9
|12
|3
|21
|57
|80
|Florida
|22
|8
|12
|2
|18
|64
|77
|Buffalo
|24
|6
|14
|4
|16
|55
|83
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|84
|63
|Vegas
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|81
|66
|Winnipeg
|22
|14
|5
|3
|31
|73
|58
|Nashville
|22
|14
|6
|2
|30
|70
|62
|Calgary
|23
|13
|9
|1
|27
|69
|72
|Los Angeles
|23
|12
|8
|3
|27
|67
|55
|Chicago
|22
|11
|8
|3
|25
|67
|57
|Dallas
|23
|12
|10
|1
|25
|67
|69
|Minnesota
|23
|11
|9
|3
|25
|70
|67
|Vancouver
|23
|11
|9
|3
|25
|63
|64
|San Jose
|21
|11
|8
|2
|24
|54
|50
|Colorado
|22
|11
|9
|2
|24
|73
|71
|Anaheim
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|61
|64
|Edmonton
|23
|8
|13
|2
|18
|60
|77
|Arizona
|26
|6
|17
|3
|15
|64
|95
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, SO
Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 1
Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1
Vegas 5, San Jose 4, OT
New Jersey 3, Vancouver 2
Columbus 5, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Rangers 2, Detroit 1, OT
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 1
Toronto 5, Carolina 4
Nashville 2, St. Louis 0
Dallas 6, Calgary 4
Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 2
Montreal 3, Buffalo 0
Chicago 4, Florida 1
Washington 4, Toronto 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Ottawa 1
New Jersey 4, Detroit 3, OT
Vegas 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 3
Calgary 3, Colorado 2
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Nashville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 5 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.