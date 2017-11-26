Curry shakes off rugged start to lead Warriors past Pelicans

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry bounced back after an 0-for-10 start and scored 14 of his 27 points in the third quarter, Klay Thompson added 24 points and the Golden State Warriors held on to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-95 on Saturday night.

One night after Curry scored 26 of his 33 in the second quarter of a blowout against the Chicago Bulls, the two-time MVP struggled for most of the game before finding his rhythm coming out of halftime, going 5 of 9 with two 3-pointers.

Draymond Green had six points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors. Andre Iguodala added 14 points.

Golden State won its second in two nights without NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant. Durant sat out for the third time in four games with a sprained left ankle.

Anthony Davis had 30 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans, which had won three straight. Jrue Holiday added 24 points, including 17 in the first quarter. DeMarcus Cousins scored 15 points with seven rebounds.

The Warriors were held to a season-low 17 points in the first quarter and Curry's 0-for-10 start matched the worst of his career. Curry didn't make his first shot until 52.8 seconds left in the first half when his 19-foot jumper rolled around the rim three times before dropping in.

Golden State led by as much as 16 before New Orleans cut the gap to 99-93 on Cousins' second 3-pointer. Curry responded with an 18-foot jumper and the Warriors finished with an 11-2 run.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans committed 17 turnovers. . Omer Asik did not play after making his debut a night earlier. Asik is working himself back into shape after missing eight months with an illness and losing 30 pounds. "It's going to be a while before he's going to be able to play any kind of extended minutes," coach Alvin Gentry said.

Warriors: Omri Casspi started in place of Durant and had nine points on 4-of-8 shooting. . Golden State has won 10 consecutive home games against New Orleans. . The Warriors have held every opponent under 50 percent shooting this season.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Visit Minnesota on Wednesday.

Warriors: Host Sacramento on Monday.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball