Knights win 5th straight with 2nd-period outburst

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tomas Nosek, William Karlsson and Erik Haula scored in a 1:42 span of the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights went on to win their fifth straight, 4-2 over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Jonathan Marchessault had an empty-net goal right before the buzzer and an earlier pair of assists for the Knights. They improved to 3-0 against Arizona and solidified their spot in first place in the Pacific Division in their inaugural season.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brendan Perlini scored in a third-period Coyotes comeback. Perlini's spectacular goal through traffic and past goalie Malcolm Subban cut the lead to 3-2 with 9:25 remaining.

The Coyotes, who had won four of their previous five, killed a four-minute, double-minor penalty by Jason Demers for high-sticking and had 3:24 left when play returned to five-on-five.

The Knights' first two goals came just 31 seconds apart.

Ekman-Larsson lost control of the puck and Nosek took it away. Nosek skated unchecked down the ice and knocked it past goalie Scott Wedgewood for a short-handed goal to make it 1-0 with at 7:23 of the second period. Seconds later, Vegas won the ensuing face-off and William Karlsson's one-timer put the Knights up 2-0 at the 7:54 mark.

Slightly more than a minute passed before the finale of the scoring barrage. Erik Haula knocked in the rebound after Marchessault's shot was blocked by Wedgewood and the Golden Knights led 3-0.

Wedgewood was replaced by Marek Langhamer.

Subban, in his first start in more than a month due to injury, had 23 saves.

The Coyotes appeared to strike first with 10:29 left in the first period when, on an Arizona power play, Jason Demers' slap shot found the back of the net. But the goal was waived off on a call of goaltender interference against Arizona's Derek Stepan, who appeared to bump Subban as the shot approached.

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet challenged the ruling but the no-goal call was upheld.

NOTES: Knights are 15-6-1 in their inaugural season. ... Both teams were coming off overtime victories the previous night — Vegas 5-4 at home over San Jose, Arizona 3-2 at home over the Los Angeles Kings. ... Perlini scored for the fourth straight game. ... Subban appeared in 127 games for AHL's Providence Bruins but this was only his seventh career NHL game. Five have been with Vegas this season. ... Knights were 1-5 on power plays, Arizona 0-5, including 1:29 with a two-man advantage.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Hosts Dallas on Tuesday night.

Coyotes: At Edmonton on Tuesday night.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey