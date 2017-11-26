All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 23 16 5 2 34 86 62 New Jersey 23 14 5 4 32 76 71 Columbus 23 15 7 1 31 68 55 Toronto 25 15 9 1 31 88 77 N.Y. Islanders 23 14 7 2 30 84 74 Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75 Pittsburgh 25 12 10 3 27 69 86 N.Y. Rangers 23 12 9 2 26 74 69 Detroit 24 10 9 5 25 69 70 Boston 21 10 7 4 24 58 62 Carolina 21 9 8 4 22 62 64 Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74 Philadelphia 23 8 9 6 22 65 70 Montreal 24 9 12 3 21 57 80 Florida 22 8 12 2 18 64 77 Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 55 83 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63 Vegas 22 15 6 1 31 81 66 Winnipeg 22 14 5 3 31 73 58 Nashville 22 14 6 2 30 70 62 Los Angeles 23 12 8 3 27 67 55 Calgary 22 12 9 1 25 66 70 Chicago 22 11 8 3 25 67 57 Dallas 23 12 10 1 25 67 69 Vancouver 23 11 9 3 25 63 64 Minnesota 23 11 9 3 25 70 67 Colorado 21 11 8 2 24 71 68 San Jose 21 11 8 2 24 54 50 Anaheim 22 10 9 3 23 61 64 Edmonton 23 8 13 2 18 60 77 Arizona 26 6 17 3 15 64 95

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 1

Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1

Vegas 5, San Jose 4, OT

New Jersey 3, Vancouver 2

Columbus 5, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Detroit 1, OT

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 1

Toronto 5, Carolina 4

Nashville 2, St. Louis 0

Dallas 6, Calgary 4

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 2

Montreal 3, Buffalo 0

Chicago 4, Florida 1

Washington 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 4, Detroit 3, OT

Vegas 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 3

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.