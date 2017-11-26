Alex Ovechkin has hat trick, Capitals beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had a hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night.

Ovechkin scored two of his three goals in the opening period for the Capitals. Jakub Vrana also scored, and Braden Holtby made 27 saves for his 13th victory of the season.

Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev scored in the third period for Toronto.

Ovechkin opened the scoring when he skated with the puck through the neutral zone before taking a wrist shot from just outside the left face-off circle and beating McElhinney at 12:03. It was Ovechkin's 574th goal, which moved him past Mike Bossy for 21st on the career list.

The Russian scored his second goal with 47 seconds left in the period on a power play. The goal was Ovechkin's 217th of his career with the man advantage, which moved him into a tie with Jaromir Jagr for the most among active NHL players. Ovechkin added an empty-netter to give him 18 goals this season.

PENGUINS 5, LIGHTNING 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel each scored twice and Pittsburgh beat Tampa Bay to end a season-high three-game losing streak.

Tristan Jarry, making his first home start, stopped 33 shots for his first NHL win. He also assisted on the first goal of the game.

Pittsburgh hasn't lost four straight in regulation overall since Dec. 14-19, 2015, the first four games of coach Mike Sullivan's tenure. The Penguins, playing without injured star forward Evgeni Malkin, also ended a two-game home regulation losing streak.

Kessel also had two assists, and Crosby had one.

Bryan Rust scored a short-handed goal. Ondrej Palat and Cory Conacher scored for Tampa Bay.

DEVILS 4, RED WINGS 3, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Brian Gibbons scored at 2:32 of overtime to lift New Jersey past Detroit.

The Devils squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, but Gibbons was able to get his stick on a pass by Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen and took control of the puck in front of the Detroit net. He beat Jimmy Howard for the winner, his 11th goal of the season.

David Booth scored twice for the Red Wings and Anthony Mantha started Detroit's third-period rally with his 11th goal of the season. Brian Boyle and Taylor Hall scored in the first period for New Jersey, and Nico Hischier added a goal in the third.

New Jersey moved past Columbus into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

BLACKHAWKS 4, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists and Corey Crawford made 37 saves in his 400th NHL game to help Chicago beat Florida.

Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist, and Patrick Kane and John Hayden also scored for Chicago.

Jared McCann scored for the Panthers, and Roberto Luongo stopped 35 shots.

CANADIENS 3, SABRES 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price made 36 saves in his return from a lower-body injury and Montreal beat Buffalo to snap a five-game losing streak.

Price missed 10 games with the injury. The shutout was his 40th in the NHL.

Jeff Petry, Alex Galchenyuk and Paul Bryon scored. Montreal's last previous victory was against the Sabres two weeks ago. Buffalo has lost eight of its last nine games.

ISLANDERS 2, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle scored, Nick Leddy had two assists and New York handed Ottawa its sixth loss in a row.

Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves for the Islanders. They have won three straight and six of seven.

Matt Duchene scored his first goal in his eighth game with Ottawa, and Craig Anderson made 22 saves.

