Irving, Horford lead Celtics to 108-98 win at Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Al Horford added 21 to lead the Boston Celtics to a 108-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Boston (18-3) outscored Indiana 37-16 in the third quarter to turn a nine-point deficit into an 82-70 lead entering the final quarter. Horford had 12 points during a period that saw Indiana record two three-minute scoring droughts.

Marcus Smart had 15 points and six rebounds for the Celtics. Terry Rozier scored 17 points off the bench.

The Pacers (11-9) were led by Myles Turner, who had 19 points but spent much of the night in foul trouble. Lance Stephenson had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Damontas Sabonis had 17 points and eight boards.

Victor Oladipo, leading Indiana with 22.9 points per game, did not play for the first time this season. He sat with a bruised right knee sustained in Friday's 107-104 win over Toronto.

TIP-INS

Celtics: F Jaylen Brown missed the game after remaining in the Atlanta area after attending the funeral of a friend. ... F Marcus Morris also sat out to rest his left knee.

Pacers: Six players finished in double figures for the second straight night. ... Indiana had 20 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Hosts Detroit on Monday.

Pacers: Hosts Orlando on Monday.