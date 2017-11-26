Alex Ovechkin has hat trick, Capitals beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had a hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night.

Ovechkin scored two of his three goals in the opening period for the Capitals. Jakub Vrana also scored, and Braden Holtby made 27 saves for his 13th victory of the season.

Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev replied in the third period for Toronto. Curtis McElhinney stopped 17 shots.

Ovechkin opened the scoring when he skated with the puck through the neutral zone before taking a wrist shot from just outside the left face-off circle and beating McElhinney at 12:03. It was Ovechkin's 574th goal, which moved him past Mike Bossy for 21st on the career list.

The Russian scored his second goal with 47 seconds left in the period on a power play. The goal was Ovechkin's 217th of his career with the man advantage, which moved him into a tie with Jaromir Jagr for the most among active NHL players.

Ovechkin added an empty-netter to give him 18 goals this season.

Vrana scored the Capitals' third goal of the game at 11:02 of the second period for his seventh of the season.

The Leafs scored their first goal of the game at 1:24 of the third when Gardiner's shot from the point cleared through a screen in front of Holtby. Zaitsev made it a one-goal game at 6:09.

NOTES: Toronto forwards Matt Martin and Dominic Moore along with defenseman Roman Polak were in the lineup after being healthy scratches in the Leafs' 5-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. ... Leafs forward Nazem Kadri had his career-high points streak halted at nine games. ..... Capitals forward Tyler Graovac played in his first game since sustaining an upper-body injury against Toronto on Oct. 17.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: At Calgary on Tuesday night.

