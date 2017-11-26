Islanders win third straight, beating Senators 2-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle scored, Nick Leddy had two assists and the New York Islanders beat Ottawa 2-1 on Saturday, handing the Senators their sixth loss in a row.

Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves for the Islanders. They have won three straight and six of seven.

Matt Duchene scored his first goal in his eighth game with Ottawa, and Craig Anderson made 22 saves.

The Islanders thought they had built a 2-0 lead in the third, but a delayed penalty call to Eberle for goaltender interference negated the goal.

The Senators were unsuccessful on the ensuing power play, just as they were with the previous four opportunities in the game.

The Islanders eventually did get that 2-0 cushion when Eberle made good on his miscue at 14:10 and deposited a backhand behind Anderson, who was moving in the other direction after making the initial save.

Duchene scored a power-play goal at 15:39 to pull the Senators to within one.

NOTES: Nick Paul and Thomas Chabot were scratches for the Senators while Dennis Seidenberg, Ryan Pulock and Anthony Beauvillier were scratches for the Islanders. ... After going 0 for 5 Saturday, the Senators are 0 for 23 on the power play.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Senators: At Montreal on Wednesday night.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey