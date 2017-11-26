All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 23 16 5 2 34 86 62 9-2-1 7-3-1 4-1-0 New Jersey 23 14 5 4 32 76 71 6-3-2 8-2-2 1-1-0 Columbus 23 15 7 1 31 68 55 8-4-0 7-3-1 4-2-0 Toronto 25 15 9 1 31 88 77 8-5-0 7-4-1 5-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 23 14 7 2 30 84 74 7-0-2 7-7-0 4-3-0 Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75 8-4-0 6-6-1 3-2-0 Pittsburgh 25 12 10 3 27 69 86 7-2-1 5-8-2 2-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 23 12 9 2 26 74 69 9-4-2 3-5-0 2-3-2 Detroit 24 10 9 5 25 69 70 4-3-4 6-6-1 3-5-0 Boston 21 10 7 4 24 58 62 6-3-2 4-4-2 0-1-2 Carolina 21 9 8 4 22 62 64 4-4-3 5-4-1 2-2-1 Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74 4-5-5 4-3-1 2-1-1 Philadelphia 23 8 9 6 22 65 70 4-4-4 4-5-2 1-0-2 Montreal 24 9 12 3 21 57 80 5-5-2 4-7-1 5-1-1 Florida 22 8 12 2 18 64 77 5-4-2 3-8-0 3-3-1 Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 55 83 3-7-1 3-7-3 2-3-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 23 16 6 1 33 78 60 8-3-0 8-3-1 3-1-0 Winnipeg 22 14 5 3 31 73 58 7-2-1 7-3-2 4-1-0 Nashville 22 14 6 2 30 70 62 8-1-1 6-5-1 6-1-1 Vegas 21 14 6 1 29 77 64 9-1-0 5-5-1 6-1-0 Los Angeles 23 12 8 3 27 67 55 6-5-2 6-3-1 2-3-2 Calgary 22 12 9 1 25 66 70 6-5-0 6-4-1 3-2-0 Chicago 22 11 8 3 25 67 57 5-4-1 6-4-2 2-4-0 Minnesota 22 11 8 3 25 67 61 6-3-2 5-5-1 3-3-0 Dallas 23 12 10 1 25 67 69 9-2-0 3-8-1 1-6-0 Vancouver 23 11 9 3 25 63 64 3-5-3 8-4-0 3-4-0 San Jose 21 11 8 2 24 54 50 6-6-1 5-2-1 4-1-2 Colorado 21 11 8 2 24 71 68 7-1-1 4-7-1 3-4-1 Anaheim 22 10 9 3 23 61 64 6-7-2 4-2-1 3-2-2 Edmonton 23 8 13 2 18 60 77 4-7-0 4-6-2 2-1-0 Arizona 25 6 16 3 15 62 91 2-7-1 4-9-2 1-3-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 1

Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1

Vegas 5, San Jose 4, OT

New Jersey 3, Vancouver 2

Columbus 5, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Detroit 1, OT

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 1

Toronto 5, Carolina 4

Nashville 2, St. Louis 0

Dallas 6, Calgary 4

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 2

Montreal 3, Buffalo 0

Chicago 4, Florida 1

Washington 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 4, Detroit 3, OT

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.