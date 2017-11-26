  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/26 10:49
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 3 .850
Toronto 12 7 .632
Philadelphia 11 7 .611 5
New York 10 8 .556 6
Brooklyn 6 12 .333 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 9 .526
Miami 9 9 .500 ½
Charlotte 8 11 .421 2
Orlando 8 12 .400
Atlanta 4 16 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 12 6 .667
Cleveland 12 7 .632 ½
Indiana 11 8 .579
Milwaukee 9 8 .529
Chicago 3 14 .176
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 14 4 .778
San Antonio 12 7 .632
New Orleans 11 8 .579
Memphis 7 11 .389 7
Dallas 4 15 .211 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 12 8 .600
Minnesota 11 8 .579 ½
Denver 11 8 .579 ½
Oklahoma City 8 10 .444 3
Utah 8 11 .421
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 14 5 .737
L.A. Lakers 8 11 .421 6
L.A. Clippers 6 11 .353 7
Phoenix 7 13 .350
Sacramento 5 13 .278

___

Friday's Games

Portland 127, Brooklyn 125

Atlanta 116, New York 104

Boston 118, Orlando 103

Cleveland 100, Charlotte 99

Detroit 99, Oklahoma City 98

Indiana 107, Toronto 104

Miami 109, Minnesota 97

Denver 104, Memphis 92

New Orleans 115, Phoenix 91

Golden State 143, Chicago 94

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 130, Orlando 111

Portland 108, Washington 105

San Antonio 106, Charlotte 86

Toronto 112, Atlanta 78

Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.