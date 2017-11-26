|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|3
|.850
|—
|Toronto
|12
|7
|.632
|4½
|Philadelphia
|11
|7
|.611
|5
|New York
|10
|8
|.556
|6
|Brooklyn
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Miami
|9
|9
|.500
|½
|Charlotte
|8
|11
|.421
|2
|Orlando
|8
|12
|.400
|2½
|Atlanta
|4
|16
|.200
|6½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Indiana
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Milwaukee
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Chicago
|3
|14
|.176
|8½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|San Antonio
|12
|7
|.632
|2½
|New Orleans
|11
|8
|.579
|3½
|Memphis
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Dallas
|4
|15
|.211
|10½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Denver
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Utah
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|L.A. Clippers
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|Phoenix
|7
|13
|.350
|7½
|Sacramento
|5
|13
|.278
|8½
___
|Friday's Games
Portland 127, Brooklyn 125
Atlanta 116, New York 104
Boston 118, Orlando 103
Cleveland 100, Charlotte 99
Detroit 99, Oklahoma City 98
Indiana 107, Toronto 104
Miami 109, Minnesota 97
Denver 104, Memphis 92
New Orleans 115, Phoenix 91
Golden State 143, Chicago 94
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 130, Orlando 111
Portland 108, Washington 105
San Antonio 106, Charlotte 86
Toronto 112, Atlanta 78
Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.
New York at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.