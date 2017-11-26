Switzerland's Feuz wins World Cup downhill in Lake Louise

Beat Feuz, of Switzerland, skies down the course during the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Fran
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — World champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland won the season-opening men's World Cup downhill Saturday.
Feuz finished in 1 minute, 43.76 seconds to edge Austria's Matthias Mayer of Austria by just under a tenth of a second. Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal was third.
In memory of French skier David Poisson, who died Nov. 13 in a training accident at nearby Nakiska ski resort, the racers had heart-shaped stickers with his initials on their helmets and their race bibs bore his name.
Adrien Theaux topped the Frenchmen in seventh.