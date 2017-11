PARIS (AP) — France and Japan drew 23-23 in rugby at U Arena on Saturday.

___

France 23 (Rabah Slimani, Gabriel Lacroix tries; Francois Trinh-Duc 2 conversions, 3 penalties), Japan 23 (Shota Horie, Timothy Lafaele, Shintaro Ishihara tries; Yu Tamura conversion, 2 penalties). HT: 13-8