DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland beat Argentina 28-19 at Lansdowne Road to sweep its autumn rugby tests.

___

Ireland 28 (Jacob Stockdale 2, CJ Stander tries; Jonathan Sexton 2 conversions, 3 penalties), Argentina 19 (Joaquin Tuculet, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Ramiro Moyano tries; Nicolas Sanchez 2 conversions). HT: 13-0