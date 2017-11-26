Clinical All Blacks beat Wales 33-18 for unbeaten tour

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — New Zealand scored tries from its only two real attacks of the first half then found its stride in the second to beat Wales 33-18 on Saturday for an unbeaten rugby tour of Europe.

Right wing Waisake Naholo scored in the right corner in the 14th and 38th minutes in an opening 40 in which Wales had all the ball and yet still trailed the clinical world champions at halftime.

The All Blacks subdued the Welsh midway through the second half when replacement center Anton Lienert-Brown scored and left wing Rieko Ioane sped away for an intercept try in a four-minute spell to open a 26-11 lead.

That was enough of a cushion for New Zealand, which extended its winning run over Wales to 30 games and 64 years.

Wales last beat the All Blacks in 1953 and raised hopes of history when center Scott Williams went in after a slick backline move at the very end of the first half to cut New Zealand's lead to 12-11.

Replacement scrumhalf Gareth Davies scrambled over for Wales' second try for 26-18 with 10 minutes to go after All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock was sin-binned.

But Ioane added a second try to keep New Zealand in control.