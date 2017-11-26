Mourinho: Man U coaching role waiting for Carrick

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Michael Carrick will be offered a coaching role at Manchester United if an irregular heartbeat prevents him from returning to action, Jose Mourinho said on Saturday.

Carrick released a statement via his Twitter account on Friday revealing the condition that has kept him from playing since September.

Although the midfielder stated his intention to return, the United manager assured him that he has a future at the club either way.

"Michael as a person is more important than Michael as a player," Mourinho said. "So we gave him the time to relax, to recover, and to feel confident.

"He knows that my coaching staff has a chair for him if he wants, when he wants. The chair is there in the office for him. I want that, the board wants that, the owners want that, so Michael is in a comfortable situation of his future will be with us.

"But he wants to be a player until the end of the season and now he feels confident to be back, training. One more option for us. We need players and if Michael wants, I am happy with that."

Carrick said he underwent tests after "feeling strange" on Sept. 20 during a League Cup match against Burton Albion. He then had a procedure called a cardiac ablation.

In a statement on Friday, Carrick said, "I feel fine now. I'd like to reassure everyone that I'm healthy and back training hard with the team."

The game against Burton was the 36-year-old Carrick's only appearance this season.