Willian earns Chelsea 1-1 draw at Liverpool in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Willian earned Chelsea a 1-1 draw at Liverpool in the English Premier League thanks to a late stroke of fortune at Anfield on Saturday.

The Brazilian, just on as a substitute, appeared to aim a cross to a couple of teammates at the far post but the ball instead went over Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and into the top corner in the 85th minute.

It canceled out a 65th-minute goal by Mo Salah, who slotted home a low finish against the club that sold him last year for his 15th goal in 20 matches this season.

Willian's goal denied Liverpool a place in the top four and might spark more debate about the merits of Mignolet, who was caught leaden-footed and unawares.

It also stopped Chelsea from being embarrassed by another former player.

Two months ago, it was Kevin De Bruyne — discarded prematurely by then-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho — scoring the winner against the Blues for Manchester City.

Salah was at Chelsea around the same period and made just six league starts before being sent on loan by Mourinho to Fiorentina and then Roma, which he eventually joined on a permanent deal.

As with De Bruyne, it looks like another wrong decision.

Salah became Liverpool's record transfer when he joined for 42 million euros ($49 million) and must go down as the signing of the summer, with this latest goal keeping him as the league top scorer on 10.

Tiemoue Bakayoko was at fault for the goal, the Chelsea midfielder intercepting Philippe Coutinho's short pass but succeeding only in giving the ball away to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. He slipped in Salah, who slotted a low finish past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Salah held his hand up after the ball hit the net and didn't celebrate scoring.

He had been Liverpool's most dangerous player to that point, yet was still upstaged by Eden Hazard — the Chelsea forward who caused the home defense all sorts of problems with his close control and movement.

Chelsea stayed in third place and the point was celebrated wildly by manager Antonio Conte after the final whistle.

